Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2023

Celanese (NYSE:CEGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of CE traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,192,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $161.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.00.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Celanese by 338.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Celanese by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Celanese (NYSE:CE)

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.