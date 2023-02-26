Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of CE traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,192,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $161.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.00.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

CE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Celanese by 338.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Celanese by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

