Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Central Pacific Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Central Pacific Financial has a payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $631.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 26.35%. Equities analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 2,830.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 421,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 406,690 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 64.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,015,000 after acquiring an additional 295,134 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 132.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 204,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,198,000 after purchasing an additional 160,812 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Pacific Financial

(Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Featured Stories

