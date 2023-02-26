Chainlink Price Tops $7.37 on Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for $7.37 or 0.00031681 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $3.74 billion and approximately $256.37 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.



Chainlink Profile

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,999,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chainlink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

