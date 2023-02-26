Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Lifted to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Guggenheim currently has $255.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $270.83.

NYSE:CRL opened at $219.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.45. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $308.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,172 shares of company stock worth $8,412,139 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after buying an additional 66,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,729,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,852,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,661,000 after buying an additional 266,004 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,632,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,468,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,254,000 after purchasing an additional 99,739 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

