Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Chart Industries updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Chart Industries Trading Up 6.1 %

GTLS opened at $138.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $107.68 and a 12 month high of $242.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTLS. Piper Sandler downgraded Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $228.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Chart Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $228,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

