Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CHE)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance
