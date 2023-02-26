Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) vs. Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Financial Analysis

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) and Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Chipotle Mexican Grill has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chipotle Mexican Grill and Sweetgreen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chipotle Mexican Grill $8.63 billion 4.72 $899.10 million $32.06 46.06 Sweetgreen $470.11 million 2.26 -$153.18 million ($1.68) -5.71

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Chipotle Mexican Grill has higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chipotle Mexican Grill, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

93.3% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Sweetgreen shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Sweetgreen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chipotle Mexican Grill and Sweetgreen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chipotle Mexican Grill 10.41% 40.96% 13.75% Sweetgreen -39.54% -28.77% -24.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chipotle Mexican Grill and Sweetgreen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chipotle Mexican Grill 0 5 22 0 2.81 Sweetgreen 0 4 1 0 2.20

Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus target price of $1,871.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.70%. Sweetgreen has a consensus target price of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 23.04%. Given Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Chipotle Mexican Grill is more favorable than Sweetgreen.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats Sweetgreen on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Rating)

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. As of September 26, 2021, it owned and operated 140 restaurants in 13 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.