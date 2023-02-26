Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
Choice Properties REIT Stock Performance
Choice Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.59 and a 1 year high of C$14.26.
Choice Properties REIT Company Profile
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.