Citigroup Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$64.00

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2023

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BGet Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$60.88.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TECK.B stock opened at C$52.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.46. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$32.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.20.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

