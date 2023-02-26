Citigroup Cuts Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $27.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

