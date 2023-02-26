Citigroup Downgrades Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Price Performance
Shares of EGFEY opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.73.
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Company Profile
