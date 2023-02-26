Citigroup Raises Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $23.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Macy’s to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Macy’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.82.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,320,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,327,000 after purchasing an additional 339,217 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,930,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,066,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

