Citigroup Raises M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $178.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.18.

NYSE:MTB opened at $156.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.71. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.81.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

