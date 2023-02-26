Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CIA opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.23. Citizens has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $4.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94.
In other news, VP Harvey J. Waite bought 11,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $27,384.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,201 shares in the company, valued at $43,864.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.
