Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Citizens Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE CIA opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.23. Citizens has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $4.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens

In other news, VP Harvey J. Waite bought 11,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $27,384.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,201 shares in the company, valued at $43,864.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citizens

Citizens Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,453,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens during the second quarter worth $3,429,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens by 791.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 788,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 700,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens by 32.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

Further Reading

