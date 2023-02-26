Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Acquires New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 5.8% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VUG opened at $230.53 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $296.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.24 and a 200-day moving average of $229.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

