Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Acquires Shares of 52,269 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. MDU Resources Group makes up 1.5% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDU opened at $32.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $30.07. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

