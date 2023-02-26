Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Buys New Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average is $39.73. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 26.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Further Reading

