Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Makes New $203,000 Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Confluent by 311.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Confluent by 101.8% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $4,875,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $149,922.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 325,353 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,345.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $4,875,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,718,418 shares of company stock valued at $43,527,897 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $45.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Confluent’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

