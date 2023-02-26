Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Makes New $337,000 Investment in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 26.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 5.3% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,479,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in FMC by 22.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FMC by 63.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 99,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 38,621 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

FMC Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $128.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.79. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

