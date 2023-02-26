Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Takes $646,000 Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Bunge accounts for approximately 0.7% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Stock Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $98.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.15 and a 200-day moving average of $96.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Further Reading

