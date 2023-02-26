Clearlake Capital Group L.P. Has $10.89 Million Position in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)

Clearlake Capital Group L.P. lowered its position in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,982,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217,434 shares during the quarter. Smart Sand comprises approximately 0.8% of Clearlake Capital Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Smart Sand worth $10,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SND. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Smart Sand by 85.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 88,267 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter valued at $960,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter worth $607,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Smart Sand by 8.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 128,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SND opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $4.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Smart Sand Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Smart Sand from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

