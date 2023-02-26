Clough Capital Partners L P Buys 16,950 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 2.0% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in American Tower were worth $18,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,486,565,000 after purchasing an additional 96,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Tower by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,250,000 after buying an additional 91,188 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 43.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,086 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,004,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,781,000 after acquiring an additional 440,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $195.73 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 162.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Stories

