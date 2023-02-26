Clough Capital Partners L P Buys 2,800 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 51.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 0.3 %

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average of $82.34. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $53.86 and a one year high of $89.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.90.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

