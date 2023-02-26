Clough Capital Partners L P Increases Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 601.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 388,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,500 shares during the quarter. Veracyte accounts for approximately 0.7% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 2.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,081,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,751,000 after acquiring an additional 225,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 30.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,144,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,461 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,131,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,003,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,865,000 after buying an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,843,000 after buying an additional 262,223 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.01. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $32.40.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $895,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veracyte news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $895,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $51,193.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,937 shares of company stock worth $4,824,942. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

