Clough Capital Partners L P Invests $602,000 in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 22.3% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 132,456 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 24,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

