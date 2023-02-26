Clough Capital Partners L P Purchases 97,500 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 414,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares during the period. CRISPR Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.9% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $27,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

CRSP opened at $48.02 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,683,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,660,750. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRSP. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $122.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.