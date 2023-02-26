Clough Capital Partners L P Reduces Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Clough Capital Partners L P cut its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises accounts for about 1.3% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Clough Capital Partners L P owned about 0.13% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $12,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $23,914,677.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,166,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,095,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of RCL stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average is $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $87.68.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.78) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.