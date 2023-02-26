Clough Capital Partners L P Sells 1,570 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Clough Capital Partners L P cut its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,681 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,720,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,264,049 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,455,886,000 after buying an additional 211,286 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000,000 after buying an additional 2,983,253 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,563,000 after buying an additional 826,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,936,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $827,598,000 after buying an additional 46,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.10.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,663,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,949 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTX opened at $287.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.18 and a 12 month high of $325.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

