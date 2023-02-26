Clover Finance (CLV) Price Tops $0.0828

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Clover Finance has a market cap of $82.80 million and $94,635.89 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clover Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance’s genesis date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

