CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Boosted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares during the period. CME Group comprises approximately 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 108.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

CME Group stock opened at $187.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.56.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

