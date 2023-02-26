CNB Bank Acquires 271 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Novartis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis Stock Down 1.1 %

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis stock opened at $85.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.89. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.