CNB Bank Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CNB Bank increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,827 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.68.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $232.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.82 billion, a PE ratio of 133.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.56.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

