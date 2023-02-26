CNB Bank Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.2% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,924,000 after purchasing an additional 431,812 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,100,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $779,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $846,699,000 after buying an additional 175,098 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,122,227 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $578,617,000 after buying an additional 22,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $124.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $138.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $172.99.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,553 shares of company stock worth $7,175,206 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

