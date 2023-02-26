CNB Bank Has $2.87 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CNB Bank lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.9% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.47.

NYSE PG opened at $139.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

