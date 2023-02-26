CNB Bank Has $396,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CNB Bank boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $478.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $471.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.22. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.47. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $574.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.