CNB Bank Has $449,000 Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

CNB Bank lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $102.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.19. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $137.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

