CNB Bank Has $743,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average of $66.24. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $99.85.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. Hasbro’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAS. Bank of America lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

