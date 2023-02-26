CNB Bank Purchases 194 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CNB Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after acquiring an additional 816,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,054,908,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $648,774,000 after acquiring an additional 58,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,544,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,670,000 after acquiring an additional 115,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,520,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $505,850,000 after acquiring an additional 89,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.6 %

ISRG opened at $231.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,143 shares of company stock worth $20,152,205. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

