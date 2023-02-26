CNB Bank Raises Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,129,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,643,000 after buying an additional 5,093,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,778,000 after acquiring an additional 340,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,154,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,282,000 after acquiring an additional 62,777 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7006 per share. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTI. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

