CNB Bank Raises Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $362.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,736 shares of company stock worth $20,146,571 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.