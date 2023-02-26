Coatue Management LLC Decreases Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Coatue Management LLC trimmed its position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,902,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070,824 shares during the quarter. Endeavor Group makes up 3.7% of Coatue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Coatue Management LLC owned 2.26% of Endeavor Group worth $322,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 2,528.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at about $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,123,000 after buying an additional 70,123 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,512,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,156,000 after buying an additional 233,683 shares during the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $53,551.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,284.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $53,551.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,057 shares in the company, valued at $678,284.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $278,876.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 484,231 shares of company stock worth $10,715,202 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Shares of EDR stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.87. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.