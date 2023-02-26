Coatue Management LLC Has $10.87 Million Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Coatue Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,106,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924,043 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Snap worth $10,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after buying an additional 1,117,703 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 287.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Snap by 31.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,252,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,667 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Snap by 4.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,872,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,126,000 after purchasing an additional 374,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. New Street Research started coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Insider Activity at Snap

Snap Price Performance

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $9,810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,477,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,101,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $96,299.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,689,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $9,810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,477,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,101,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,203,593 shares of company stock valued at $12,918,737. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

SNAP opened at $9.81 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $41.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.