Coatue Management LLC Has $141.91 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Coatue Management LLC lowered its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,821,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,558,967 shares during the period. JD.com makes up 1.6% of Coatue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned 0.21% of JD.com worth $141,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in JD.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 4.4% in the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 22.6% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Down 4.0 %

JD stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.41. The stock has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 497.83 and a beta of 0.44. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About JD.com

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.91.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

