Coatue Management LLC Has $23.66 Million Stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Coatue Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,070 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC owned 1.00% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $23,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 23,937 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 263,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 249,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.19. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $58.24.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 178.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $5,381,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,002,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,814,668.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.36.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

