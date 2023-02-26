Coatue Management LLC Sells 1,582,045 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Coatue Management LLC decreased its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,466,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582,045 shares during the period. KE comprises about 0.7% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $60,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KE during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in KE by 476.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of KE by 53.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KE by 3.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

KE Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. KE had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Equities research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on KE in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.93.

KE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.