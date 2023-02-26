Cohen & Steers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,065,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,016,723 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes comprises 6.0% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 12.93% of Invitation Homes worth $2,670,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $44.36.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

