Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $124 Million Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,200,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 118,282 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 3.29% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $124,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 28,495 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $21.74 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1,371.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRG. Barclays boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $289,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 778,506 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

