Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $172.33 Million Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,845,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719,882 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $172,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7,823.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,435,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,967,000 after buying an additional 3,392,628 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 122.8% in the second quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,715,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,454,000 after acquiring an additional 945,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after acquiring an additional 844,833 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,148,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,544,000 after purchasing an additional 607,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,867,000 after purchasing an additional 338,812 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FR stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.99. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

