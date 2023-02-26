Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $82.23 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,247 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 1.12% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $82,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,464,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,071,000 after buying an additional 647,204 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,933,000 after acquiring an additional 177,718 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 512,382 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,154,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,038,000 after acquiring an additional 27,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In related news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

FRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $107.02 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $128.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.08 and its 200-day moving average is $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.51%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.