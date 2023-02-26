Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $952.87 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,518,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 988,197 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage makes up approximately 2.1% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 4.12% of Extra Space Storage worth $952,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 19,279 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 461.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 33,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 27,673 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 498.7% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $160.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.97 and a twelve month high of $222.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.80 and a 200-day moving average of $168.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.60%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Articles

